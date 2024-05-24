Business Standard
Puravankara reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 136.50% to Rs 919.97 crore
Net loss of Puravankara reported to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 136.50% to Rs 919.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 388.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.43% to Rs 42.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.83% to Rs 2185.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1235.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales919.97388.99 137 2185.261235.77 77 OPM %12.174.16 -20.8518.59 - PBDT12.345.03 145 96.2972.57 33 PBT2.661.22 118 68.2455.44 23 NP-6.5926.66 PL 42.2666.48 -36
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

