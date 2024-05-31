PVR INOX launches its first multiplex in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

With a seating capacity of 872 guests, this marks PVR INOX Limited's first establishment in Andhra Pradesh, post the merger.

The new multiplex features the latest 3D Freedo light technology for patrons to appreciate the films in stunning detail along with plush and comfortable sliders and recliner chairs for optimized comfort. With other state-of-the-art cinematic technologies like Dolby ATMOS Audio and 2K projectors, the patrons can expect nothing but a superior auditory experience. Another highlight of the cinema is its Next Gen 3D screens for delivering a truly immersive cinema experience.

