Quadrant Future Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Manomay Tex India Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd soared 17.34% to Rs 629.2 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd spiked 11.25% to Rs 909.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11795 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd surged 10.49% to Rs 207. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2493 shares in the past one month.

Manomay Tex India Ltd exploded 10.34% to Rs 212.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2058 shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 135.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10865 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

