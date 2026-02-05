Quality Power Electrical spurts as Q3 skyrockets 221% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Quality Power Electrical Equipments rallied 7.01% to Rs 787.75 after its consolidated net profit zoomed 220.69% to Rs 62.76 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 19.57 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 291.27% to Rs 283.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 72.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax were at Rs 74.34 crore in Q3 FY26, zoomed 240.69% as against Rs 21.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA gained 222.35% to Rs 79.3 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 24.6 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The EBITDA margin reduced to 27.9% in Q3 FY26 as against 30.8% in Q3 FY25.

Bharanidharan Pandyan, joint managing & whole-time director, said, The global power transmission and grid equipment market continues to see steady investment driven by renewable integration, inter-regional transmission links and the need for grid stability. Utilities and large industrial networks are increasingly focusing on high-voltage and power quality solutions that improve network reliability and operating efficiency. In this environment, Quality Power continues to focus on technology-led offerings, export-oriented growth and deeper value chain participation across high-voltage systems.

The consolidated order book stands at approximately Rs 8,950 million, offering healthy revenue visibility across a diversified mix of product categories and geographies. The order pipeline reflects steady demand and supports execution-led growth over the near to medium term.

On its Strategic Developments, the company completed the acquisition of a 50% equity stake in Sukrut Electric Company, resulting in a joint venture with Yash Highvoltage. Sukrut operates in the electrical equipment manufacturing space, including panels, instruments, and related assemblies, which is well aligned with the groups core business segments. The partnership is expected to support product portfolio expansion, enable cross-supply opportunities, and enhance access to OEMs and utility customers. Post-acquisition, the company has nominated directors to Sukruts board to ensure governance oversight and operational alignment with group objectives.

Meanwhile, the companys manufacturing expansion and integration initiatives are progressing largely in line with planned schedules. The construction timeline for the Sangli plant has been advanced to June 2026 from the earlier target of September 2026. Capacity expansion at the Cochin facility has been completed and is now operational, while capacity enhancement at the Mehru Bhiwadi plant is progressing well, with full completion targeted by Q4 FY2026. In addition, the magnet-wire backward integration line remains under execution and is progressing in line with earlier guidance.

Overall, these initiatives are aimed at reducing dependence on external suppliers for critical inputs, improving delivery timelines, and strengthening control over product quality and testing standards.

On its outlook, demand for advanced transmission and grid-support equipment is expected to remain strong, supported by sustained investments in new transmission capacity and the upgradation of existing networks to enhance reliability and grid stability. Against this backdrop, the company continues to focus on disciplined project execution while expanding manufacturing capacity and strengthening its technology capabilities. These initiatives are likely to support sustainable growth over the medium term, although execution efficiency, input cost trends, and broader market conditions will remain key monitorables.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments is engaged in the business of energy transition equipment and power technologies.

