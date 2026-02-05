Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Hybrid Financial Services Ltd and Ravinder Heights Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2026.

N K Industries Ltd, Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Hybrid Financial Services Ltd and Ravinder Heights Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2026.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 85.85 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 501 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 18.85% to Rs 68.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 167 shares in the past one month.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd tumbled 11.31% to Rs 82.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8617 shares in the past one month.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd pared 9.81% to Rs 20.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4273 shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd fell 9.40% to Rs 45.57. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1648 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News