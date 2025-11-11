Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.18% to Rs 12.00 croreNet profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.18% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.008.44 42 OPM %20.9217.54 -PBDT2.201.39 58 PBT0.200.18 11 NP0.030.12 -75
