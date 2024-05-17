Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 1.74%

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended up 1.74% at 23285.65 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 6.02%, Balkrishna Industries Ltd added 2.81% and TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 2.66%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 69.00% over last one year compared to the 23.92% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.67% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.28% to close at 22466.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.34% to close at 73917.03 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon