Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 2.68%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 2.68% at 62511.25 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd jumped 5.50%, Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose 4.32% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 3.17%. The Nifty FMCG index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 24.43% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.29% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.12% to close at 24479.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.09% to close at 80429.04 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: Govt blissfully ignorant of its own statistics that wages have stagnated, says P Chidambaram

LIVE news updates: SC rejects demands for re-NEET, says it will have grave implications

Budget 2024: India to enable VCC structures like Singapore, Mauritius

Budget 2024: How FM Sitharaman's tax changes will impact your finances

Budget: Aided by RBI surplus transfer, FM improves fiscal consolidation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon