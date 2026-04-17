Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 2.65%
Nifty FMCG index closed up 2.65% at 49657.75 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd added 6.50%, Emami Ltd gained 6.25% and Radico Khaitan Ltd rose 4.96%. The Nifty FMCG index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 2.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index added 2.15% and Nifty Energy index added 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.65% to close at 24353.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.65% to close at 78493.54 today.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST