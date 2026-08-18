Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.93%

Nifty IT index closed down 1.93% at 30213.45 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd dropped 3.11%, LTM Ltd fell 2.93% and Infosys Ltd slipped 2.29%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 2.90% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.42% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.55% to close at 24154.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.63% to close at 77235.46 today.

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