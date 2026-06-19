Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 3.65%

Nifty IT index ended down 3.65% at 27426.85 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd shed 6.75%, LTM Ltd fell 4.14% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 3.55%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 29.00% over last one year compared to the 3.15% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.01% and Nifty Services Sector index has slid 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.64% to close at 24013.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.78% to close at 76802.9 today.

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