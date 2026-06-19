Bosch Home Comfort ends lower after OFS concludes

Bosch Home Comfort India declined 1.66% to end at Rs 1,382.60 after the promoter's offer for sale (OFS) to divest 7.22% concluded on 19 June 2026.

The company's promoter, Bosch Global Software Technologies sold 19,63,994 shares, representing 7.22% of the total paid up capital of the company. It retained an oversubscription option to sell an additional 2,02,634 shares, equivalent to 0.75% stake.

As of 31 March 2026, the promoters held an 82.22% stake in the company. Among the promoter group entities, Bosch Global Software Technologies held a 7.97% stake.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 18 June and to retail investors on 19 June 2026. The floor price was fixed at Rs 1,150 per share, a discount of about 10.03% to the yesterday's closing price of Rs 1,278.15 on the BSE.

According to exchange data, on the first day, bids were received for 78.81 lakh shares against the total non-retail offer size of 17.67 lakh shares, resulting in a subscription of 445.88%. Bids backed by 100% margin accounted for 53.75 lakh shares, while bids without upfront margin stood at 25.06 lakh shares.

According to the exchange data, on the second day, bids were received for which was open to retail investors and non-retail investors carrying forward their bids, the retail portion attracted bids for 1.51 lakh shares against the total retail offer size of 1.96 lakh shares, translating into a subscription of 76.99%.

The non-retail carry-forward segment received bids for 2,324 shares, equivalent to 1.18% of the retail offer size. Overall, bids for 1.53 lakh shares were received on the second day, resulting in a subscription of 78.17% against the retail portion. The indicative clearing price stood at Rs 1,377 per share.

Bosch Home Comfort Group is a global provider of efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions with an innovative product portfolio adapted to regional needs. It is the subsidiary of the Robert Bosch GmbH.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.11% YoY to Rs 40.87 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.52% to Rs 965.35 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 932.57 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News