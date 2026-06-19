Friday, June 19, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE launches India's first Saatvik-themed equity index

BSE launches India's first Saatvik-themed equity index

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
BSE Index Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has launched the BSE Saatvik 100 Index, India's first Saatvik-themed equity index.

The index comprises 100 companies from the BSE 500 universe that align with Saatvik principles. It has a base value of 1,000, with 20 June 2005 as the first value date, and will be reconstituted semi-annually in June and December.

As of 29 May 2026, the BSE Saatvik 100 Index has delivered annualised total returns of 12.22% over the last three years, 11.11% over five years and 13.70% over 10 years.

Ashutosh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE Index Services, said the launch reflects growing investor interest in aligning investment decisions with ethical, cultural and philosophy-driven considerations alongside traditional financial metrics.

 

He added that the index provides a credible foundation for developing passive and structured investment products aligned with Saatvik principles.

According to BSE, the index can be used for passive investment strategies such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. It can also serve as a benchmark for portfolio management services (PMS), mutual fund schemes and investment portfolios.

BSE Index Services, formerly known as Asia Index, manages and publishes a range of indices, including the benchmark Sensex, for domestic and global investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; consumer durables shares underperform

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; consumer durables shares underperform

EUR/INR slides near 108 mark

EUR/INR slides near 108 mark

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Benchmarks snap 5-day rally; Nifty ends below 24,050 mark

Benchmarks snap 5-day rally; Nifty ends below 24,050 mark

Reliance commissions solar manufacturing lines; expands fuel retail and EV charging network

Reliance commissions solar manufacturing lines; expands fuel retail and EV charging network

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAccenture Impact on Nifty IT IndexGold Silver ETF TodayEl Nino's Impact on Indian EconomyRIL AGM Live UpdatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance