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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.32%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.32%

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 3.32% at 30418.35 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd gained 10.31%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 4.46% and Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 3.82%. The Nifty IT index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 2.82% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.17% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.04% to close at 23985.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 76765.92 today.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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