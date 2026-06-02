Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 4.23%
Nifty IT index closed up 4.23% at 31116.55 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 6.51%, Infosys Ltd rose 5.68% and HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 4.05%. The Nifty IT index is down 16.00% over last one year compared to the 4.99% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 0.86% and Nifty FMCG index increased 0.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.43% to close at 23483.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.52% to close at 74649.84 today.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST