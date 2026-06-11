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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.78%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.78%

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.78% at 1465.5 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 8.28%, Saregama India Ltd jumped 3.25% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slipped 2.91%. The Nifty Media index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 7.87% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.62% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.23% to close at 23161.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.20% to close at 73832.55 today.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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