Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.46%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.46%

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.46% at 6939.1 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 2.98%, Canara Bank added 2.59% and Bank of Maharashtra jumped 2.02%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 5.00% over last one year compared to the 6.40% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.12% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.29% to close at 25044.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.19% to close at 82055.11 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surges 1.15%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Japanese shares rise sharply

Sensex ends 158 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX slides 2.88%

HCL Technologies collaborates with AMD

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

