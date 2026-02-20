Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.68%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.68% at 9665.8 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank jumped 3.17%, Punjab National Bank added 2.77% and Union Bank of India gained 2.35%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 60.00% over last one year compared to the 11.60% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 1.37% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 25571.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.38% to close at 82814.71 today.

