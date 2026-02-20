Friday, February 20, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India joins Pax Silica Declaration

India joins Pax Silica Declaration

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
India on Friday signed and joined the Pax Silica Declaration on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit. Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of strategic technology and supply chain cooperation between India and the United States. The signing ceremony brought together senior government leaders from both nations, underscoring a shared commitment to securing the full technology stack that will power the AI-driven global economy. Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the silicon stack, from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure. The initiative seeks to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.68%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.68%

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 317 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,550

Sensex settles 317 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,550

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 183-cr order from Tata Steel

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 183-cr order from Tata Steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayExam Stress Gold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica