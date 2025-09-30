Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.84%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.84%

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.84% at 7526.75 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India jumped 3.91%, Indian Bank added 3.60% and Central Bank of India gained 3.34%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 4.65% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.23% and Nifty Metal index added 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.10% to close at 24611.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.12% to close at 80267.62 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

