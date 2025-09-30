Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX tumbled 3.21% to 11.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,787, a premium of 175.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,611.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 23.80 points or 0.10% to 24,611.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.21% to 11.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ADB expects India to expand at 6.5% in current fiscal

ADB expects India to expand at 6.5% in current fiscal

Market slides for 7th day; Nifty ends below 24,650

Market slides for 7th day; Nifty ends below 24,650

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India

RBL Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India

Nifty below 24,650; media shares decline

Nifty below 24,650; media shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon