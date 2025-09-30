Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.52%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.52%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors fretted over a possible U.S. government shutdown, which could start Tuesday midnight (local time) if Congress fails to reach an agreement.

A shutdown could delay releases of key U.S. economic data, including closely watched employment data for September, construction spending and possibly international trade data for August.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.52 percent to 3,882.78 as investors waited for further stimulus to boost domestic demand and sought clarity on a trade deal with the U.S.

Earlier in the day, China's official manufacturing PMI came in at 49.8 in September, up from 49.4 and rebounding to a six-month high while the non-manufacturing PMI disappointed by falling back to neutral levels.

 

A separate, private PMI survey showed both manufacturing and services activity growing much more than expected in September.

HDFC Bank allots 33.50 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Market slides for 7th day; Nifty ends below 24,650

Nifty September futures trade at premium

ADB expects India to expand at 6.5% in current fiscal

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

