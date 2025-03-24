Monday, March 24, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese stocks end slightly lower

Japanese stocks end slightly lower

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese stocks ended slightly lower to extend losses for a third straight session as a survey showed Japanese business activity shrank for the first time in five months in March.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.18 percent to 37,608.49, with exporters and financials leading losses.

The broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent lower at 2,790.88 ahead of a looming deadline for implementing additional U.S. tariffs.

SoftBank, which is marching ahead on its ambitions to build out a major AI operation in its home market of Japan, rose 3 percent.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Prism Johnson appoints key senior management personnels

China Shanghai composite index edge up 0.15%

SBI Cards & Payment Services allots 3,000 equity shares under ESOP

Swiggy allots 38.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

GHV Infra Projects hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 363 crore

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

