Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.31% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net loss of Quicktouch Technologies reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 94.31% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.9115.99-305.4919.45-2.913.43-4.391.47-3.480.62

