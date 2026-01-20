Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 416.04% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 1105.95 croreNet profit of Vikram Solar rose 416.04% to Rs 98.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 1105.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1026.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1105.951026.05 8 OPM %18.538.26 -PBDT184.9768.70 169 PBT148.4529.57 402 NP98.1519.02 416
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 5:51 PM IST