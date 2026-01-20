Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 416.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 1105.95 crore

Net profit of Vikram Solar rose 416.04% to Rs 98.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 1105.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1026.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1105.951026.0518.538.26184.9768.70148.4529.5798.1519.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News