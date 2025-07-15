R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 861.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.04% to Rs 10.61 croreNet profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 861.54% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.04% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.616.39 66 OPM %34.314.23 -PBDT3.500.40 775 PBT3.450.36 858 NP2.500.26 862
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content