R Systems edges higher on partnership with Mavvrik to control AI, cloud infra spend

R Systems edges higher on partnership with Mavvrik to control AI, cloud infra spend

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

R Systems International rose 1.78% to Rs 374.80 after the firm said its strategic partnership with Mavvrik to help enterprises gain visibility and precise financial control over rapidly escalating AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure investments.

As enterprises fast-track AI initiatives, infrastructure costs are becoming more fragmented, unpredictable, and difficult to track and manage. Untracked usage, cost attribution gaps, shared services, and siloed billing data make it difficult to understand true cost drivers or measure returns on investment, the company said in a statement.

The R SystemsMavvrik partnership, it added, will enable organizations to shift from reactive tracking to proactive financial governance, ensuring better accountability and ROI measurement across AI, cloud, and hybrid environments.

 

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, theyre not just managing higher infrastructure costs but also navigating a new layer of financial and operational complexity. Traditional cost models were never designed for the dynamic, GPU-intensive, and hybrid environments AI demands. This R SystemsMavvrik partnership is about helping businesses move from reactive cost tracking to proactive financial governance, so they can scale responsibly, with clarity, control, and confidence, said Srikara Rao, CTO, R Systems.

AI isnt just a new workloadits a force multiplier for cost complexity across the stack, said Sundeep Goel, CEO of Mavvrik. From cloud sprawl and opaque billing to fragmented cost data, enterprises are struggling to govern their spend. This partnership combines proven technology and deep expertise to help teams regain control and scale with confidence.

R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-tocloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.43% to Rs 38.59 crore on 6.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 442.46 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

