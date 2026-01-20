Atishay hits the floor as Q3 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Atishay hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 188.95 after its standalone net profit slipped 10.90% to Rs 1.88 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.51% to Rs 15.45 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2.51 crore, down 11.92%, compared with Rs 2.85 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 4.19% YoY to Rs 13.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Purchase and other operating expenditure were at Rs 8.83 crore (up 18.04%) and employee benefits expenses were at Rs 2.46 crore (down 9.22% YoY) during the period under review.

Separately, on 20 January 2026, the company said it secured an order worth Rs 3.77 crore from the Department of Prohibition, Excise and Registration, Government of Bihar, for the digitisation of registration records across registration offices in the state.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.

