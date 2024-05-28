Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.74% to Rs 85.17 croreNet profit of Race Eco Chain declined 75.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.74% to Rs 85.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.23% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 347.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
