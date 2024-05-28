Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 15.93 crore
Net Loss of Shri Vasuprada Plantations reported to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 107.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.9314.44 10 107.62114.03 -6 OPM %-17.07-53.81 --8.45-6.57 - PBDT-5.95-9.69 39 -11.85-14.50 18 PBT-7.85-11.59 32 -19.34-22.46 14 NP-7.31-10.90 33 -6.63-10.80 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shri Vasuprada Plantations consolidated net profit rises 18.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 17.11% in the December 2023 quarter

HUL, Avenue Supermarts, Gland Pharma in focus

Indices edge higher, Nifty above 21,850 mark

Shri Bajrang Alliance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.72% in the March 2024 quarter

D &amp; H India consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Cityon Systems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon