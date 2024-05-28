JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 26.99 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 53.07% to Rs 155.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.31% to Rs 169.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 19.71% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.