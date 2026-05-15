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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Radico Khaitan Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3505.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% drop in NIFTY and a 10.1% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3505.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 15.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50779.15, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 75.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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