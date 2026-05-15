Suzlon Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.43, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 12.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.43, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has gained around 8.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40080.15, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 445.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1235.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 54.34, up 1.44% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 10.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 12.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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