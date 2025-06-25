Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radico Khaitan Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2718.7, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% slide in NIFTY and a 3.13% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2718.7, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 25192.55. The Sensex is at 82591.67, up 0.65%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 11.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54346.3, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 104.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

