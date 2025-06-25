Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues revised trading and settlement timings of financial markets

RBI issues revised trading and settlement timings of financial markets

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank had set up the Working Group to undertake a comprehensive review of trading and settlement timings of financial markets regulated by the Reserve Bank.

The Working Group provided recommendations aimed at facilitating further market development, price discovery, and optimization of liquidity requirements. Its report was published on the RBIs website inviting comments from members of the public.

The Reserve Bank has examined the recommendations of the Committee as well as the feedback received and it has been decided to implement the following recommendations:

i. The market timings for call money shall be extended to 7:00 PM with effect from July 01, 2025. Accordingly, the revised market hours shall be from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

 

ii. The trading hours of market repo and Tri-Party Repo (TREP) shall be extended to 4:00 PM with effect from August 01, 2025. Accordingly, the revised trading hours shall be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

iii. The trading hours for Government securities market, foreign exchange market and interest rate derivatives market remain unchanged.

Other recommendations of the Working Group are under consideration and the decisions thereon will be taken in due course.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Aurobindo Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for neutropenia treatment drug Dyrupeg

Aurobindo Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for neutropenia treatment drug Dyrupeg

Indices trade higher; IT shares rally

Indices trade higher; IT shares rally

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon