Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags order from Gail worth Rs 11 crore

RailTel bags order from Gail worth Rs 11 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received the work order worth Rs 10.64 crore from Gail (India).

The order includes MPLS and point-to-point leased line links. The project is scheduled for completion by 11 February 2025.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

GAIL (India) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons, and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participated in interest in India and overseas in oil and gas blocks. The Government of India holds 51.92% in the paid-up equity capital of the company as of 30 September 2024.

 

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India fell 1.18% to Rs 416.10 while those shares of Gail (India) rose 0.53% to Rs 207.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RPF SI exam 2024

RPF SI 2024: Admit cards for Dec 9 exam to be out today, check details

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar (right) as he stakes claim to form the new government after winning 56 of the 81 Assembly seats in the Assembly polls, in Ranchi on Sunday PHOTO: PTI

LIVE news updates: Council of ministers in Jharkhand to take oath today

EPFO

EPFO to give time till Dec 15 to activate UAN for financial scheme

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts lower at 80,700; Nifty below 24,400; Smallcap stocks outperform

Rohit Sharma press conference live updates today

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Rohit's press conference starts at noon today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon