Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound pressured by strong dollar, lower than expected UK retail sales; GBPINR futures slide

Pound pressured by strong dollar, lower than expected UK retail sales; GBPINR futures slide

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

UK pound edged lower against the dollar on Friday tracking good rebound in dollar overseas amid mixed set of US data. DXY, which tracks the greenbacks performance against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.21% at 97.32. Data revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dipped below forecasts, suggesting a strong labour market. However, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI fell into contraction territory, signaling weakness. Meanwhile, on the domestic docket, UK retail sales fell short of the market expectations. UK retail sales were up 0.9% month-over-month in June after declining 2.8% in May but markets projected a 1.2% rebound in the reported month. Core sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, climbed 0.6% on month, compared with the previous revised drop of 2.9% and the expected 1.2% growth. Annual retail sales also came in below expectations. Currently, GBPUSD is quoting lower by 0.21% at $1.3494. On the NSE, GBPINR futures were down 0.19% at 116.78.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon