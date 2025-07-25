Avantel consolidated net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 51.91 croreNet profit of Avantel declined 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.9151.76 0 OPM %20.1327.36 -PBDT9.7013.82 -30 PBT5.3010.96 -52 NP3.237.38 -56
