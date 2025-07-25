Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel consolidated net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.9151.76 0 OPM %20.1327.36 -PBDT9.7013.82 -30 PBT5.3010.96 -52 NP3.237.38 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound pressured by strong dollar, lower than expected UK retail sales; GBPINR futures slide

Pound pressured by strong dollar, lower than expected UK retail sales; GBPINR futures slide

Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon