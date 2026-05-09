Rain Industries reports turnaround Q1 performance

Rain Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 157.86 crore in Q1 2026 as against a net loss of Rs 115.10 crore recorded in Q1 2025.

Revenue from operations increased by 20% YoY to Rs 4,520.73 crore during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply by 64.65% to Rs 714.9 crore in Q1 2026 from Rs 434.2 crore recorded in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 2025 was 14.5% as against 7.4% in Q3 2024.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 255.78 crore in Q1 2026 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 25.95 crore recorded in Q1 2025.

In its latest business outlook, Rain Industries said it is focusing on strengthening its business model across the Carbon, Advanced Materials, and Cement segments. The company continues to work on developing alternative raw material sources to improve capacity utilization and mitigate supply disruptions in the Middle East. It is also leveraging its in-house expertise in distillation and calcination to develop raw materials for emerging markets in BAM and ESM, while actively monitoring debt markets to optimize interest costs.

Rain Industries is the holding company with subsidiaries engaged in the manufacturing of cement, calcined petroleum coke (CPC), coal tar pitch (CTP), and downstream products, including resins, modifiers, and superplasticizers.

The scrip advanced 6.80% to end at Rs 143.65 on Friday, 8 May 2026.

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