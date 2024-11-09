Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Sales rise 53.22% to Rs 35.93 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.22% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.9323.45 53 OPM %4.174.73 -PBDT0.470.49 -4 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.070.02 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nana Patole

PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

Ravi Shankar Prasad, ravi

Maha Cong assured Muslim body of 10% reservation, ban on RSS, claims BJP

BCCI

Indian team to not travel Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy: Report

dog

Pets shop in Delhi to face closure if fail to register with animal board

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

LIVE: Had Congress given priority to rural India, we would have less poverty, says Nitin Gadkari

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon