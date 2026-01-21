Rajnish Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.62% to Rs 32.05 crore

Net loss of Rajnish Retail reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.62% to Rs 32.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.0523.46-2.311.41-0.650.48-0.680.48-0.680.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News