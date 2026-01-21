Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 122.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 38.09% to Rs 301.53 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 122.23% to Rs 20.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 301.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 218.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales301.53218.36 38 OPM %13.4012.02 -PBDT33.6918.78 79 PBT26.7012.34 116 NP20.699.31 122

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

