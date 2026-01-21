Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 122.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.09% to Rs 301.53 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 122.23% to Rs 20.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 301.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 218.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.301.53218.3613.4012.0233.6918.7826.7012.3420.699.31

