Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 92.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 92.53% to Rs 47.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.44% to Rs 275.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.275.23180.5528.2626.4273.6140.9867.5036.1647.6924.77

