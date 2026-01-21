Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 92.53% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 52.44% to Rs 275.23 croreNet profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 92.53% to Rs 47.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.44% to Rs 275.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales275.23180.55 52 OPM %28.2626.42 -PBDT73.6140.98 80 PBT67.5036.16 87 NP47.6924.77 93
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST