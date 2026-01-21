Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 21.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 2505.31 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 21.02% to Rs 166.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 2505.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2465.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2505.312465.3011.3512.69331.95373.36213.62272.54166.34210.61

