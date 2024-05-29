Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 94.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 581.19 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 73.01% to Rs 307.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1140.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 2160.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1705.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 94.67% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1077.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 581.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 576.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.581.19576.432160.521705.1316.4316.5723.6119.83110.2230.79511.81136.5697.4019.50463.4394.7757.361077.08307.791140.56