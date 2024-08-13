Ramsons Projects standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.230.1369.5753.850.160.040.160.040.120.03