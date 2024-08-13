Ramsons Projects standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.92% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Ramsons Projects rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.13 77 OPM %69.5753.85 -PBDT0.160.04 300 PBT0.160.04 300 NP0.120.03 300
