Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.99% to Rs 203.11 croreNet profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 90.91% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.99% to Rs 203.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.79% to Rs 46.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 891.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 595.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales203.11142.04 43 891.88595.38 50 OPM %8.243.16 -9.698.39 - PBDT18.327.15 156 77.7544.91 73 PBT11.805.58 111 60.6639.09 55 NP10.715.61 91 46.8231.05 51
