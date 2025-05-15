Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 207.89 croreNet profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 0.59% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 207.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.92% to Rs 15.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 781.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 739.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales207.89182.56 14 781.63739.65 6 OPM %7.308.24 -6.886.81 - PBDT8.939.15 -2 28.5124.12 18 PBT6.726.86 -2 19.3814.91 30 NP5.035.06 -1 15.3911.24 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content