RBI net sold USD 10.02 billion in December amid sustained pressure on rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold USD 10.02 billion in December due to high volatility in the Indian rupee amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainties over US tariffs, the central bank monthly data showed. December becomes the seventh consecutive month of net dollar sales by the central bank in the spot currency market. According to the RBI's monthly bulletin data, the central bank net sold USD 9.710 billion in November, USD 11.877 billion in October, USD 7.910 billion in September, USD 7.695 billion in August, USD 2.540 billion in July, and USD 3.661 billion in June.

