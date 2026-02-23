Monday, February 23, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves soar by $8.66 billion to hit an all-time high of $725.7 billion

India's forex reserves soar by $8.66 billion to hit an all-time high of $725.7 billion

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $8.66 billion from a week earlier to hit an all-time high of $725.727 billion in the week ending February 13, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

For the week ending February 13, foreign currency assets rose by $3.55 billion, gold by $4.99 billion and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by $103 million, the official data showed.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $19 million to $4.734 billion in the reporting week, RBI data showed.

India and Brazil aim for $30 billion trade partnership by 2030

JSW Infra to consider fund-raising proposal on 20 February

SEPC records consolidated order book of Rs 10,455 cr as on 31 Dec 2025

Morepen Lab secures multi-year order of Rs 825 cr under CDMO segment

Godrej Properties inks joint development agreement for 18 acre land parcel in Thane

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

