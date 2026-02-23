India's forex reserves soar by $8.66 billion to hit an all-time high of $725.7 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $8.66 billion from a week earlier to hit an all-time high of $725.727 billion in the week ending February 13, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

For the week ending February 13, foreign currency assets rose by $3.55 billion, gold by $4.99 billion and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by $103 million, the official data showed.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $19 million to $4.734 billion in the reporting week, RBI data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News